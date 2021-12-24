Birds

Merry Christmas to all

…and to all a good night

Geri Allan-Helmer has counted as many as 15 birds at a time perched in her outdoor Christmas tree.

The tree, sitting on her deck overlooking Wood Lake, is decorated with colourful lights, which reflect off the snow on its branches and on the ground.

“We love watching the birds,” she said.

And so does Mich.

A rescue dog from China, Mich (Made In CHina) loves everything about Christmas at her new Lake Country homes.

When her family was putting out decorations, a special blanket draped over the sofa caught Mich’s eye.

“It was her first time seeing the Santa blanket…she jumped up looked at the face and then rolled over,” said Geri, who caught a photo of Mich that looks like Santa is staring at the pup. “Totally candid, I just love it.”

READ MORE: Grinch steals Christmas spirit in Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon shopping mall creates short Christmas film to spread holiday cheer

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasChristmas tree

 

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

A candid photo captures Santa holding Mich the dog. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

A candid photo captures Santa holding Mich the dog. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)

Previous story
A Christmas surprise: Penticton woman takes homes vehicle ahead of holidays

Just Posted

The light of the moon illuminates Wood Lake while a Christmas tree sits lit up and perched on the deck of a home in Lake Country. Upwards of 15 birds at a time have been counted perched on and eating from the tree, see additional photo on page A10. (Geri Allan-Helmer photo)
Merry Christmas to all

Santa Claus stops at the McKechnie subdivision with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, collection donations for the food bank and spreading Christmas cheer Sunday, Dec. 19. (James Watt photo)
Armstrong helps Santa feed the need for Christmas

Collision at Cross Rd. and Valley Rd (googlemaps.ca)
Crash at Cross Rd. and Valley Rd., Kelowna

The incident occurred at 4:50 pm on Westlake Rd. (Dave Ogilvie)
Pedestrian hit on Westlake Rd. and Rosewood Dr., West Kelowna