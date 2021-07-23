Cailen Vilness pictured with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)

Cailen Vilness pictured with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)

Memorial fundraiser planned for victim of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Fundraiser for Cailen Vilness set to take place Saturday at August Luxury Motorcars

Another memorial fundraiser is planned for the friends and family of one of the victims of Kelowna’s deadly crane collapse.

August Luxury Motorcars is hosting the event for Cailen Vilness, a car-lover who had “an absolute heart of gold and kept it on his sleeve.”

“We are putting this event together in memory of him, as well as to support the family. If you knew Cailen, he was a jack of all trades and in his eyes, an absolute master of all of them,” reads the event page.

“One of his many passions, was the car and automotive industry. He loved the cars, the people, modifications and everything that goes with it.”

Vilness’ Ford Focus ST and his family will be at the event, which begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will carry through the evening.

READ MORE: Kelowna crane collapse clean-up completed, evacuation order lifted

READ MORE: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserKelownaKelowna Crane CollapseOkanagan

Previous story
Okanagan non-profit that cleans up illegal dump sites rewarded with $10k donation

Just Posted

The ‘Alertable’ app transmites emergency notifications affecting a specified area. (File photo)
CSRD launches new emergency alert system

Cailen Vilness pictured with his girlfriend Jaydean. He was planning to propose to her before he was killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe)
Memorial fundraiser planned for victim of deadly Kelowna crane collapse

Local Losers is welcoming the art community to its inaugural art show opening Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. (Contributed)
Vernon gallery’s first show turns spotlight on Lake Country artist

A vehicle after a tire flew off on Highway 1 near Canmore, Alberta in July 2020. The driver was on her way home from the Okanagan where she believed her lug nuts were purposefully loosened. (Rick Bigland photo)
‘Check your nuts’: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA condemns lug nut looseners