Colton White and his two kids Dave and Jasmine enjoyed the day in Lumby for the family festival Lumby Days last year. Three days of fun return this year Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Oval Park. (Morning Star file photo)

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Lumby Days returns this weekend to celebrate medieval times.

From thrash wrestling and helicopter rides to air races and freestyle motorcross, there’s lots to enjoy throughout the three-day festival this weekend.

The annual Lumby Days Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the Vernon Flying team scheduled for a fly over before the parade starts. Organizers encourage people to arrive early.

Inside, vendors also have products and supplies for sale. The annual Festival of the Arts returns Saturday, and will feature a special demonstration by the Monashee Weavers Group: Sheep to Shawl. Saturday will also see the popular fundraiser: the Raku Pottery Firing event which will take place just outside MAC’s venue at the White Valley Community Centre, located at 2250 Shields Ave. Children’s Art Activities will also be available.

For the full list of activities, visit https://lumbydays.ca/events/.

Related: Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

WATCH: our 2018 video of the event

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Shuswap totem pole restoration a labour of love
Next story
Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Parking closures at Chapman Parkade in Kelowna will start mid-June

Partial and full parkade closures are required for maintenance work over the next five months

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Most Read