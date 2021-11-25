Med student from Vernon named 2022 Rhodes scholar

Jesse Lafontaine is one of 11 Canadians who will head to Oxford University next October

A medical student from Vernon will be joining one of the world’s most elite educational institutions, having been named a Rhodes Scholar.

Jesse Lafontaine is one of 11 Canadians who will head to Oxford University in October 2022 to join a class of more than 100 scholars from around the world to pursue their education on one of the world’s most prestigious campuses.

Lafontaine is currently a second year medical student at the University of Alberta. He previously completed a Bachelor of Science with honours, majoring in chemistry. He plans to pursue a Master of Public Policy and a Master of Science in Translational Health Science at Oxford.

The son of David Lafontaine, who works for the Vernon School District, Lafontaine is a member of Métis Nation and the Kelowna Métis Association and is passionate about equitable health care for Indigenous people. He is the president of the University of Alberta’s Medical Students’ Association and co-founder of the Indigenous Medical Students’ Association of Canada, and is committed to increasing Indigenous representation in health care fields.

Lafontaine hopes to pursue a career that combines his interest in Indigenous health with his skills in leadership and policy development.

“This year’s class of scholars reflects the incredible diversity, prodigious talent and deep humanity that Canada has to offer,” said Richard Pan, Canadian secretary of the Rhodes Trust and chair for the Rhodes Scholarships in Canada. “Our scholars deeply impressed the Committees with their accomplishments, passion, and importantly, their sense of responsibility to the community around them. We look forward to supporting our scholars in the exciting journey ahead.”

The Rhodes scholars were selected in a highly competitive process administered by six regional committees. The process included a meticulous review of applications followed by a broad-ranging final interview.

“We are proud that scholars come from a vast array of backgrounds and have attained remarkable accomplishments in a wide range of fields,” said Elizabeth Kiss, the warden of the Rhodes Trust. “It is that diversity of background and thinking that makes our community special. What unites them is their curiosity, character, academic excellence and their desire to make a difference.”

Brendan Shykora

