March for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls in Kelowna

National Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is May 5

This Friday, May 5, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will hold its 15th annual march for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

Everyone and anyone is welcome to join the march starting at 10:45 a.m. which starts at 442 Leon Ave at 11 a.m. and will end back at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society at noon for a community lunch and open mic.

Says Dr. Tasia McGrew, a Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society staff said The purpose of the march is to bring awareness to the issues as well as honour and remember those who have been lost.

“Indigenous women and girls are being murdered and are going missing at a rate 12 times higher than any other group in Canada combined. This has to stop,” said McGrew.

Red shirts and hoodies will be available at the event as well as ahead of time through the website: www.kfs.bc.ca/oba.

“Participants are encouraged to wear red as many Indigenous cultures believe that red is the only colour spirits can see, and by wearing red we call back the spirits of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” said Edna Terbasket, executive director of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

READ MORE: Red dress sculpture honouring MMIWG damaged by vandals on Vancouver Island

READ MORE: ‘An ongoing crisis’: B.C.’s missing and murdered Indigenous women

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousKelownaMMIWG