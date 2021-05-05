Man on the move for Mother’s Day in Vernon

Oliver Stankiewicz, pictured with his parents David and Laura, will run 100 kilometres Sunday, May 9, in support of the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH. (Contributed)

Cancer touches the lives of everyone around us in many ways.

For Oliver Stankiewicz, losing his mother to uterine cancer last year inspired him to honour her memory and give back to his community in a unique way.

Stankiewicz created the Move4Mom Run, a virtual fundraising event open to people of all ages and abilities. All funds go toward the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Stankiewicz will run 100 kilometres in 24 hours on Sunday, May 9, — Mother’s Day — in the inaugural Move4Mom, or the Movement as he has named the initiative.

The location of his run will be undisclosed due to COVID-19 distancing protocols, however, he is hoping others throughout the community will participate either by donating or running for someone in their life that has been affected by cancer.

“Run on your favourite trail or road and know that each one of you will be running beside me in spirit,” he said.

“I hope to inspire and show people that they can make a difference. Giving can have a lasting impact on so many lives, families and individuals.”

The Movement has already surpassed its $10,000 goal, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Vernon cancer centre.

“We are fortunate to have such a compassionate and caring team at the centre, from the front desk staff to our expert oncologists who lead the cancer program in our community. Their coordinated approach supports individual journeys for more than 300 new patients each year plus 3,000 other individuals who require follow-up visits,” Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty said.

“Individuals like Oliver and events like this are a vital part of our fundraising at VJH Foundation.”

Visit themovementrun.com to donate or to register for your own Movement Run.

READ MORE: Virtual Vernon radiothon returns to airwaves

READ MORE: Vernon man on the move in memory of mom

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerMother's Day