The Mamas for Mamas 2019 Gala featured a Great Gatsby era theme. (Contributed)

The Mamas for Mamas 2019 Gala featured a Great Gatsby era theme. (Contributed)

Mamas for Mamas gala goes virtual amid COVID-19

The new platform encourages participants to “host your own bubble”

Mamas for Mama’s sixth annual gala is moving to an online platform amid COVID-19.

The night will be hosted by emcee Casey Clarke and will include special guests Jillian Harris, Sarah Landry (The Birds Papaya), Jess Tetu, Dr. Jody Carrington and live entertainment by country music star and honourary mama Aaron Pritchett. Attendees can either attend on zoom or gather together with friends and host your own bubble.

“In 2020 we have seen a surge of requests and the needs from individuals and families needing a hand up from all of our Mamas for Mamas branches in the country we knew that not hosting a gala this year is not possible in order for us to ensure that no one goes out without the support that they require,” said Shannon Christensen, CEO, Mamas for Mamas.

“When it was determined that it would not be possible for our 2020 gala to be an in-person fundraiser we saw this as an opportunity to engage with our Mamas for Mamas branches from across the country. This format allows us to host more attendees and give the opportunity for anyone to attend regardless of your budget, all guests will also have access to our incredible live and silent auctions.”

READ MORE: Snow removal on track despite early snowfall: City of Kelowna

The gala will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tickets to the gala are $25 per person to attend on zoom, the community is encouraged to gather your friends and host your bubble in your home for $250. To purchase tickets, click here.

Those attending in the Kelowna area also have the opportunity to host your bubble by featuring one of eight local Chefs. Bidding is currently open and chefs will come into the homes of successful bidders on Nov. 14 to prepare a four-course dinner for up to ten people, each course is paired with Sandhill Wines. To bid, click here.

READ MORE: Annual Halloween Treat Trail cancelled due to COVID-19

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna fundraiser expands to Western Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Bobcat causes stir in Kamloops neighbourhood

Just Posted

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

Traditional events cannot take place under current health rules

Pringles.
Morning Start: The inventor of the Pringles can is now buried in one

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health has confirmed the new case is unrelated to the one announced Sunday

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

More than 6,000 people attended the popular Downtown Vernon Association summer concert series known as Civic Sounds. (Peter Solymosi)
Vernon organization requests $20K to bring back park-based fun

Downtown Vernon Association seeks funding for 2021 programming

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador has signed on to use a new smartphone app that notifies users when they have been in close contact with a someone infected with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

App is currently operational in eight provinces

The ‘new normal’ for hockey parents in Chilliwack and elsewhere in B.C., watching their kids from outside of the arena due to COVID-19 protocols. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack hockey parents petition to be let back in the arena

Refused access due to pandemic protocols, parents are now applying pressure to loosen the rules

Photo courtesy of DriveBC twitter.
Vehicle incident on Highway 1 west of Field

According to DriveBC, crews are en route to a scene just west of Field along Hwy 1

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of B.C. girl, 7, by accused mother was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Crime spree ends with foot race through downtown Vernon

Alberta man arrested after dining and dashing, crashing car into police cruisers

Conservation officer Graydon Bruce said there is no risk to public safety. Bruce said bobcats, rather than lynx, are more common to the west side of the North Shore. (Neil Miller-Facebook)
VIDEO: Bobcat causes stir in Kamloops neighbourhood

People advised to keep pets on leashes and give the animal plenty of space

Most Read