Mamas for Mamas gala goes virtual amid COVID-19

Mamas for Mama’s sixth annual gala is moving to an online platform amid COVID-19.

The night will be hosted by emcee Casey Clarke and will include special guests Jillian Harris, Sarah Landry (The Birds Papaya), Jess Tetu, Dr. Jody Carrington and live entertainment by country music star and honourary mama Aaron Pritchett. Attendees can either attend on zoom or gather together with friends and host your own bubble.

“In 2020 we have seen a surge of requests and the needs from individuals and families needing a hand up from all of our Mamas for Mamas branches in the country we knew that not hosting a gala this year is not possible in order for us to ensure that no one goes out without the support that they require,” said Shannon Christensen, CEO, Mamas for Mamas.

“When it was determined that it would not be possible for our 2020 gala to be an in-person fundraiser we saw this as an opportunity to engage with our Mamas for Mamas branches from across the country. This format allows us to host more attendees and give the opportunity for anyone to attend regardless of your budget, all guests will also have access to our incredible live and silent auctions.”

The gala will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tickets to the gala are $25 per person to attend on zoom, the community is encouraged to gather your friends and host your bubble in your home for $250. To purchase tickets, click here.

Those attending in the Kelowna area also have the opportunity to host your bubble by featuring one of eight local Chefs. Bidding is currently open and chefs will come into the homes of successful bidders on Nov. 14 to prepare a four-course dinner for up to ten people, each course is paired with Sandhill Wines. To bid, click here.

