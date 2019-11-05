Vernon Winter Carnival mascots Silas Langner as Jopo (left) and Tessa Tunka as Jopette skate together during the bonhomme de neige family skate Feb. 2. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Makeover sought for Okanagan’s Winter Carnival mascot

Deadline Friday those who have a new look for jopo and jopette

The time has come for the Vernon Winter Carnival mascots to receive a makeover. And time is running out to find an artist

The face of Vernon Winter Carnival since 1965 – jopo and jopette’s role is to symbolize the happy spirit of Carnival.

“It’s a hard task to represent an almost 60-year-old tradition, so Vernon Winter Carnival is asking for the community’s help to give the mascots a refresh,” said Vicki Proulx, Carnival’s executive director.

The deadline to send in your fresh new design for jopo and jopette is Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. Email entries to info@vernonwintercarnival.com or drop off at Vernon Winter Carnival office – 3401 35th Ave. – be sure to include your name and phone number on the entry.

“Send us a fresh new design for jopo and jopette,” said Proulx. “You could win $500 cash!”

The criteria is costumes must be Carnival blue and white, must be age and gender neutral and must be winter appropriate and suitable for outdoor wear in February. Must be 12 years or older to enter.

For full contest rules and regulations visit https://vernonwintercarnival.com/uploads/Mascot-Makeover-Rules-and-Regulations.pdf

