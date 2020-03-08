MacDonald School in Summerland had a long history

Downtown elementary school, named after well-loved principal, operated for almost 80 years

SCHOOL BUILDING The MacDonald School building was constructed in 1922 and was renamed in honour of S.A. MacDonald in 1951. The building was torn down after the Summerland Middle School was opened. (Summerland Museum photo)

Summerland’s education system has gone though a lot of changes over the years.

When this picture was taken at MacDonald School in 1994, Summerland had three elementary schools, a high school and The Glenfir School, a private independent school.

MacDonald School was constructed in 1922. At the time, it was named Summerland Elementary School.

It was an eight-room school constructed for Grades 1 to 8. At the time, high school was taught in a separate four-room school.

In 1948, the eight-room elementary school was expanded to 12 rooms, In 1951, it was renamed MacDonald School, in recognition of long time principal S.A. MacDonald.

The school, on Rosedale Avenue, operated until 1999.

On Jan. 17, 2000, the new Summerland Middle School was officially opened.

After MacDonald School was torn down, Jubilee Road was realigned.

Today the Summerland Skatepark is at the corner of Jubilee Road and Rosedale Avenue, near the former site of the elementary school.

