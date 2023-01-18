Macchiatos and Mounties: come ask a Kelowna cop anything

No question about local policing is off limits, says the Kelowna RCMP that will be at The Jammery in Kelowna on Jan. 19 for coffee with a cop.
Last week’s meetup with the community’s local Mounties was a success, with Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera saying that there were some “really good conversations”.
“It was nice to see their comfort level when speaking with us.”
He added that the officers really enjoyed the event as well.
Stop by The Jammery between 9:30a.m.-11a.m. to help break down the barriers between police and community members.
No purchase of a coffee is necessary.
