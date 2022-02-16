Lumby Toastmasters group makes impact on credit union manager

LOUISE WILCOX

February is Toastmasters Month all over the world. Why February you might ask?

Ralph Smedley, the founder of Toastmasters, was born in February.

Today there are thousands of clubs all over the world with the same mission: “We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop positive communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.”

I asked Curt Reimer, branch manager of Valley First in Vernon and president of Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters, how joining our club has benefitted him. He had this to say: “Frequently throughout my life and career, one thing that I’ve frequently been told by friends, coaches and mentors is how big of a positive impact joining Toastmasters can be. I felt a bit anxious about taking the step to join a meeting until I moved to our Lumby community and received an invitation to come as a guest. I thought to myself, “if not now… when?” So I went and was welcomed and encouraged to participate as much as I felt comfortable. Now I’m the one telling others what a benefit joining Toastmasters can be!

“In my professional life, I’m much more confident and comfortable when giving presentations or leading meetings than I was in the past. There have been times where I’ve been working on a presentation for my workplace, and I was able to practice with my Toastmasters club to gain feedback before presenting to a larger audience – a huge bonus! Of course, I can’t forget to underline the social aspect of our club – we have a fun group of engaged, supportive people who build each other up and provide a safe place to meet a couple of times per month and catch up while also practicing skills.

“I’m sure that Toastmasters will always play a role in my life going forward, and I’m glad that I finally took that first step to join a meeting. I hope you do, too!”

Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organization which can be of benefit personally, socially, retired or working. For now we are meeting on Zoom, the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7 – 8:30 P.M. Guests are always welcome and on Tuesday, Feb. 22, we are holding an Open House. We would love to have some company. Won’t you join us? For more information and the Zoom link please contact: Marena Legare (250-550-7124) or Mike Takahashi (250-547-9335) or to find out more about Monashee Toastmasters: https://1348085.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Louise Wilcox is the past-president Monashee Toastmasters

