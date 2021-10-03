Monashee Toastmasters member Danielle Gordon achieved her Aboriginal Tourism Operations diploma in June. (Giovanni Battista Agosti/AgostiArt.com)

Lumby Toastmasters group congratulates member

Danielle Gordon achieves diploma in Aboriginal Tourism Operations during tough times

Lumby’s Monashee Toastmasters is saluting one of its members.

Danielle Gordon completed her diploma in Aboriginal Tourism Operations.

To do this, Gordon had to move to Vancouver facing survival and sacrifices along the way. She did it, all the while juggling life as a wife, mother, grandmother and student during the pandemic.

“Our club is very proud of this vibrant member who continues to grow as a Toastmaster in communication and leadership skills,” said Louise Wilcox with Monashee Toastmasters.

If you’d like to learn to be comfortable with public speaking or are comfortable with it but want to be better, Toastmasters is the place.

“Our meetings are relaxed and fun,” said Wilcox. “And it’s all in the comfort of your own home. You can even wear your pajamas.”

Meetings are held via Zoom every second and fourth Tuesday evening. Sign in as a guest to see what the meetings are like.

“We take on meeting roles while we learn together as per our tag line, ‘Climbing To Success Together,” said Wilcox. “Toastmasters International is worldwide (https://www.toastmasters.org/). For more information please contact Marena at 250-550-7124 or Mike at 250-547-9335.”

