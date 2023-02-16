Curt Reimer, head of the Monashee Toastmasters, was arrested by the Winter Carnival cops last week for crimes against hilarity. (Contributed)

Curt Reimer, head of the Monashee Toastmasters, was arrested by the Winter Carnival cops last week for crimes against hilarity. (Contributed)

Lumby Toastmaster arrested for crimes against hilarity

February is Toastmasters month around B.C.

It was a trip to jail for Curt Reimer, Monashee Toastmasters’ president, after he was arrested by the Vernon Winter Carnival Cops last week.

His offense? Crimes against hilarity.

Despite the guilty verdict, Reimer was able to post bail within two hours and was thankfully released.

Reimer, who is a valuable member of the Toastmasters, joined the club because of his nervousness towards public speaking. Through three years with the club, his growth has been exceptional, helping become more confident in public speaking and leadership engagement.

February is Toastmasters month around B.C. The Toastmasters are a group of people who help with communication and leadership.

If you are interested in joining the Lumby Monashee group, they will be having an Open House on Feb. 28. Stop by in person at the Lumby Museum, or via Zoom. Meetings go from 7- 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit toastmasters.org.

Vernon

