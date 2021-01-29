Lost gloves find a new home along Salmon Arm fenceline

Two neighbours have a little fun with fence ornaments

Lance Ewan, with little Suki, and Eddie Turner stand by Turner’s glove-adorned fence that Ewan has been decorating with single gloves picked up since late last year during his walks around Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

A month or so ago, Lance Ewan picked up a lost glove and a new habit.

While he was out on walks with his well-loved Yorkie/Maltese-cross Suki, he regularly spotted single gloves or mittens lying on the ground.

Instead of leaving them lie, he began picking them up with a plastic bag and taking them to his neighbour’s place. There, just for a joke, he placed them over the little points atop the wrought-iron fence.

When neighbour Eddie Turner, who happens to be turning 91 soon, noticed their arrival, he laughed and approved.

“They looked rather nice,” Turner smiled. “It’s amazing how many people lose a glove.”

Since then, the abandoned accessories have multiplied. More than 20 now adorn the fence at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 10th Street NE near the hospital.

“After a while I stopped counting. I get mixed up after 18,” he jokes. “If I had a longer fence, there would be more.”

Ewan said it started out with one or two gloves, but now he ends up finding one every second day or so.

His routes include downtown, areas near the foreshore and around McGuire Lake.

He’s ever hopeful he might find the mates for them, or they’ll be reunited with their owners.

“I even found a glove like Bernie Sanders,’” he laughed, referring to the viral image of the Vermont senator wearing a cozy-looking pair of mittens at the recent inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Read more: Owners of cafe at Shuswap’s Canoe Beach apply for liquor licence

Read more: Inseparable but neglected dogs at Shuswap BC SPCA in desperate need of surgery

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm