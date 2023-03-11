Look for a new feline friend with the help of Alleycats Alliance in Kelowna

Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Are you looking for a new cat?

Alleycats Alliance was on scene at PetSmart on Banks Road Saturday, March 11, hosting an adoption event for people looking for a new feline friend. Volunteers were showing available cats to the people interested in bringing one home.

They also had colouring for kids and a guess the jellybean jar. By donation, people could enter for the chance to win the jellybean jar by guessing how many candies are in the jar.

And if you’re worried you missed out on Saturday, don’t, because Alleycats will be at PetSmart on Sunday, March 12 as well from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show

READ MORE: Conference in Kelowna working to amplify queer voices in rural areas across the country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show
Next story
PHOTOS: A doggone good time at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

Just Posted

Okanagan Hockey Academy’s David Hoy scored his team’s first goal on Saturday, March 11, against the Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna U17 in Penticton. The OHA secured a 4-1 victory to open its CSSHL Championships in 2023. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Alleycats Alliance volunteers will be at PetSmart on Banks Road on Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Look for a new feline friend with the help of Alleycats Alliance in Kelowna

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) hosted its spring travel show on Saturday, March 11. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show

The Kelowna Rockets need one point on Saturday night to clinch their playoff spot. (@TheWHL/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver, get help in standings; 1 point away from playoff berth

Pop-up banner image