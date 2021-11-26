London Drugs’ Wish Tree for Seniors is back across the Okanagan

Pick a gift tag from the tree with a local senior’s name on it this holiday season

The Stocking Stuffers for Seniors tree is back up at the London Drugs in Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton. (Jenn Waid)

London Drugs is once again lifting the spirits of seniors in their communities by launching its sixth-annual Giving Tree Stocking Stuffers for Seniors campaign at 78 stores across Western Canada, including Penticton.

From Nov. 12 until Wednesday, Dec. 8, customers can take part in this holiday donation program by taking a gift tag from the in-store Christmas trees, and purchasing the items on the wish list which are for a specific senior in their community. The gifts must then be returned to the same store by Dec. 8, and the staff will ensure the gifts are delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Supporters are also encouraged to include a personalized card to add an extra dose of festive cheer for their recipient.

Last year, residents from Penticton’s Village by the Station received an amazing outpouring of care from the community through the London Drugs Wish Tree Stocking Stuffers for Seniors. Dozens upon dozens of presents arrived before Christmas for all the seniors there.

READ MORE: London Drugs Stocking Stuffers for Seniors produces gifts galore for Penticton seniors

Amongst the elderly populations, isolation has worsened during the pandemic.

“We’re immensely proud of how Stocking Stuffers for Seniors has grown to become such an integral part of the communities in which we live and work. It’s truly heartwarming to see so many people and organizations come together year after year and show their support for vulnerable, isolated and low-income seniors,” said London Drugs president and COO Clint Mahlman.

The London Drugs tree of giving started in 2015 with a store in the Okanagan, collecting enough gifts to benefit 500 inner-city seniors.

The simple gesture of giving a gift could mean the world to thousands of seniors.

Since the campaign started, approximately 55,000 packages have been delivered to seniors.

Each participating care home may have specific needs or guidelines for the collection and delivery of gifts amidst the pandemic.

POPULAR GIFTS FOR SENIORS:

– Books or magazines

– Blankets and throws

– Kitchen essentials

– Candy or chocolate

– Soft cookies

– Board games or puzzles

– Slippers or warm socks

– Toilet paper, paper towels, or tissues

– Warm clothing like gloves and scarves

– Travel mugs

– Gift cards for groceries and toiletries

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.