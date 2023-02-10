Rutland Retros. (Instagram)

Local vintage clothing store opening new location in downtown Kelowna

Rutland Retros is opening at 352 Leon Avenue

There’s a new vintage store opening in Downtown Kelowna on Saturday.

Rutland Retros is opening at their new store location at 352 Leon Avenue on Feb. 11. They were previously on Pandosy Street inside The Tailored Shave.

In the new space, they are joining two other retro clothing stores, Scapegoat Vintage and Wave Mountain.

Since beginning in 2020, the company has also had one-day pop-up shops at BNA Brewing.

Rutland Retros will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.

