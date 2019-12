Residents got a free tattoo when they dropped off toy donations

Don’t Look Down Tattoo hosted a toy drive with a flash tattoo event on Friday afternoon.

A good number of people lined up outside the tattoo parlour carrying toys to donate.

The toys had to be $40 or more and in the original packaging in order to get inked.

For the rest of the month, Don’t Look Down Tattoos will be offering 15 per cent off the first hour of a session if you bring a toy priced at $15 or more.

