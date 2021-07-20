Lobster crawl a splash in Lake Country

The Rotary Club of Lake Country made quite the splash with its Summer Lobster Crawl Fundraiser, raising more than $10,000 for community projects.
Three hundred lobster dinners were served in less than two hours Friday, July 9.
“McDonalds might be hard-pressed to match that production,” said Rotarian Jim Taylor. “But then, Rotary had more staff — more than 20 volunteers working together to make the dinner happen.”
It was a sold-out success. And as a gesture of gratitude, the service club provided free lobster dinners to two dozen frontline workers from Save-On Foods, IGA and the seniors’ facilities that provided essential services to the community throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns.
“Thank you to everyone who purchased a dinner, donated towards frontline workers’ dinners and donated towards the Pelmewash Pier project,” the club said in a grateful social media post to the Rotary Club of Lake Country Facebook page.
@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.