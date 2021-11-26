Light The Night auction supports Vernon nature centre

A sleigh ride courtesy of Horse Drawn Okanagan is among the gift items up for bid to support the Allan Brooks Nature Centre, which is holding its third annual Light The Night online auction Dec. 3-5. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre has 14 gift ideas to help with your Christmas shopping.

The centre presents its third annual Light The Night online auction. You can place your bids on any of the 14 incredible gift items available, ranging from rare wines, experiences, art and holiday seasonal fare.

“There is something for everyone on your holiday wish list, or treat yourself,” said centre manager Cheryl Hood.

The bidding for the auction begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and closes Sunday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. The auction and the items can be found online here .

The success of the centre in 2021 has been made possible in large part due to the generous community members, said Hood.

“We are reaching out to you, as a request for support of ABNC in the upcoming season, by making a donation on Giving Tuesday. Join as a member or by participating in Light The Night online auction.”

You can buy a 2022 Allan Brooks Nature Centre membership or make a 2021 charitable-receipted tax donation by Dec. 31. Regardless of how, a contribution supports ongoing nature education and habitat preservation in the community.

READ MORE: Light The Night campaign boosts Vernon nature centre

READ MORE: Raptors attraction returning to Vernon nature centre



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasNature