Life at Spallumcheen ranch can be ‘murder’

It’s 1910. A sleepy little ranch in the Noggin Valley is the last place anyone would expect to find a murder.
But evil finds a home in the heart of one of the people at the ranch. As a result, there’s a murder that leaves everyone stunned and the horrible crime must not go unpunished.
This is where you come in.
To help get ready for its ‘spooky’ season, O’Keefe Ranch – home of the Field of Screams – is bringing back its popular Murder Mystery in September.
Murder Comes to Noggin Valley is something you can enjoy as you wander throughout the ranch, then try to solve the murder.
Murder Mystery will be held at the ranch Thursday and Friday, Sept. 23 and 24, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, so you can book in advance at www.ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469. Tickets are $45 per person.
For more information on O’Keefe Ranch and updates on all activities, please visit www.okeeferanch.ca or call 250-542-7868.
