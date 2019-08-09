Learn about animals at BC SPCA kid camps

The Kelowna BC SPCA summer kids camps still have spots available

Does your child love animals and simply can’t get enough of the fuzzy creatures?

Well, then there is good news. Spots are still available for BC SPCA summer kids camps in Kelowna.

During the week long camp, children will learn about animal care, how to treat animals properly, the different types of domestic and exotic animals as well as wildlife.

Shelter staff say if your child is wanting to learn more about animals or if your family is considering adoption then the BC SPCA summer camps can help provide answers.

Activities run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parents can drop of their children at the Kelowna shelter located at 3785 Casorso Road between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and pick up between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m.

Camp days are as follows:

August 12-16: for kids born 2008-2011

August 19-23: for kids born 2008-2011

Registration is $220.

