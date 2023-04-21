Learn about 911 calls at ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ in Kelowna

Have you ever wondered what it’s like being the person to answer the 911 calls?
Now you can learn all about what goes into a dispatcher’s job, as Kelowna RCMP are hosting ‘Coffee with a Dispatcher’ after seeing success with their ‘Coffee with a Cop’ campaign.
On two Wednesdays in May (10th and 24th), the public is able to meet Rhonda, a recruiter with the Southeast District 911 Police Dispatch Centre, to ask your questions about becoming a dispatcher, what goes into the job, why dispatchers ask the callers so many questions and much more.
Both appearances will be happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Third Space Coffee on Dolphin Avenue.
For these events, people are able to e-mail ahead of time to schedule a one-on-one time that works for them. For more information, visit the B.C. RCMP dispatcher website.
@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.