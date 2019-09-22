Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

SURVEYING SUMMERLAND Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Much of the surveying work done during the early settlement of Summerland and other Okanagan Valley locations was done by Frank Herbert Latimer, a civil engineer.

In the early 1900s, Latimer surveyed the townsite which later became Summerland’s core. The first survey post was driven in the land on Henry Street.

Latimer was also responsible for laying out Summerland’s irrigation system and surveying the Kettle Valley Railway through Summerland to the summit of the Coquihalla.

Latimer Street in Summerland and Latimer Street in Penticton are named in his honour.

