Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation and YMCA of Southern Interior B.C. are beneficiaries of a new lifestyle lottery.

Lake Life Lottery gives B.C. residents a chance to win more than $2 million in prizes.

“I am so proud of the work that has gone on to launch Lake Life Lottery,” said Allyson Graf, president, and CEO of YMCA. “It’s a very exciting time for our organization and for KGH Foundation.”

A kick-off event (Aug. 30) was held across the street from the hospital, with a gathering of KGH, YMCA, City of Kelowna representatives, and others. Mayor Colin Basran and Councillor Loyal Wooldridge took their turns in the dunk tank in 31 C heat as the lottery launched with a splash. Proceeds from ticket sales will help support programs delivered by both organizations.

“You can feel good about buying tickets, and know that you’re doing something really great for your community,” added Allison Ramchuk, CEO of KGH Foundation.

Prizes include a $1.75 million dream home in Lake Country, with access to club amenities, walking trails, and parks. Also on the prize list, are a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, and a trip to Phoenix or Los Angeles. The early bird prize is 2023 Crownline speedboat, plus $25,000 cash and a trip to Sydney, Australia or St. Lucia. Other adventures, vehicles, and tech prizes are available to be won, along with a 50/50 draw and a chance to win up to $750,000.

Information on prizes and tickets can be found on the Lake Life Lottery website.

