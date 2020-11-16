Old Friends Canada volunteers Susan and Joelle with 20-year-old Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But thanks to Old Friends, Haley loves his new forever home. (Contributed)

Lake Country’s old horses benefit from unique fundraiser

A Lake Country group dedicated to helping horses is rounding up some support.

Old Friends of Canada Horse Rescue became a society in 2011 and operates a farm in the small Okanagan community.

“Our motto is rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing,” the society said. “We are pretty good at the first two parts of that, but most of our old friends live permanently at the farm in Lake Country.”

All funds received go to hay/feed, veterinary care and farrier treatment. Not a dime goes to maintenance as this is all done by volunteers.

The volunteers assist in a variety of situations, like Willie, an abandoned quarter horse, who is about 18. And Sox, who was badly abused, thin and covered in lice. Or Chimo, who was rescued by a lady who became unwell and had to find a new home. And 31-year-old Wilden who worked hard all his life now needs a restful place and friends. There are success stories, like Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But Haley now loves his new forever home.

With about 20 horses at the farm, Old Friends Canada is grateful to be the recipient of the Horsey Ladies Okanagan’a annual fundraiser.

Instead of the annual charity auction, due to COVID-19 restrictions the Horsey Ladies Okanagan are hosting a prize draw on their Facebook page. But the deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 17 is fast approaching. Donors bid $20 on a prize of their choice, send their e-transfer to nancyroman@telus.net and are entered to win the prize. Bids must be in before Nov. 17. You can make as many $20 bids as you wish, on as many prizes as you want.

Prizes are:

  • two-night camp at Timber Ridge Trails
  • wine and chocolate crate
  • basket full of $130 worth of Lotto scratch tickets
  • $100 Canadian Tire gift certificate
  • $100 B.C. Liquor Store gift certificate
  • horse head concrete bench
  • Christmas basket
  • 30 bales of hay

“The committee decided to buy some prizes for the fundraiser which can be seen on our Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page,” spokesperson Nancy Roman said. “Everyone who donates will be eligible to win one (or more) of these prizes. The rules are listed on the page as well.”

The prize draw will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21 via a taped/video showing of the names drawn. Updates will be posted on the Facebook page.

Since the committee is trying to keep this as simple as possible, they decided to pick the charity themselves… to one that has never received funds from our group – ever.

“We have chosen Old Friends Canada Society in Lake Country, to receive all monies that are pledged,” said Roman. “Their mission is to provide a safe place for unwanted, abandoned, abused, and retired horses, donkeys, and mules.”

Last year’s auction raised more than $8,500 which helped the organization top the $100,000 mark it has distributed to local charities since its inception.

The Horsey Ladies Okanagan have been giving back for the past 18 years through its annual charity auction. The 2019 event saw 132 women from all over the Interior rope in tickets for the event in record time – tickets were gone in five days.

Most Read