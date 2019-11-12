Jessica Jewels will travel to Kenya on Nov. 26

Lake Country woman embarks on charitable trip to Kenya

Jessica Jewels is hoping to raise funds for her Kindness for Kenya service trip

This time next week a Lake Country mother will be on the other side of the world helping those who are in desperate need of aid.

Jessica Jewels a member of Athletics Isagenix, a group of athletes that are challenged to increase their performance in both health and business, was selected as the only Canadian to join Isagenix’s charitable cause ISA Foundation.

She will travel to Kenya, alongside SERV International, to provide nutrition and support for underserved children in regions of the country.

“In the pursuit of this mission, we will doing such things as feeding events, spend time and gifting love with the children at our House of Hope orphanage and extend our help with staff,” she explained.

According to Jewels, the ISA Foundation has been working for several years with SERV International, a charity that provides humanitarian and faith-centred projects and programs in foreign countries. Last year the ISA Foundation donated $150,000 to help with SERV programs.

“What I love most is having the chance to be on the ground, to use my hands and heart and be physically part of helping make a difference to these children and families,” said Jewels. “We will be able to see the area for the new greenhouse that the ISA Foundation has provided as well as give nutritious food to famine people in the region of Northwest Kenya.”

Now, in the last few weeks before Jewels embarks on her mission she is looking to raise funds to help with the effort. She has started a GoFundMe page and hopes to raise $6,500 for this trip.

A Comedy for a Cause event is also taking place Nov. 23 at Dakota’s Comedy Lounge where 100 per cent of the night’s sales will go to Jewels’ trip, which she has titled Kindness for Kenya.

The comedy night, hosted by Kyle Vestner, will take place at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 at the door.

