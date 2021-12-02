Ex Nihilo Vinyards Midnight Gala fundraising event

Lake Country winery raised $33,750 for the Canadian Red Cross

The Government of B.C. matched the funds raised by the Midnight Gala Event, totalling $33,750

Ex Nihilo Vinyards has raised $33,750 for the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal.

The Midnight Gala Event was held at Ex Nihilo Vinyards in Lake Country and featured a silent and live auction.

“We know how important these dollars are to helping British Columbians recover from the fires that burned last summer across the province, and we are so thankful for the support of our community,” said Decoa Harder, proprietor of the vineyard.

The province has pledged to match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 B.C. Fires appeal until Dec. 31, 2021. The matched donations mean that every $1 donated becomes $2 towards the relief efforts, long-term recovery and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.

The Canadian Red Cross continues to work alongside communities to support individuals, families and communities impacted by the 2021 fires.

bc wildfiresBC Wine

