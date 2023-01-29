Lake Country wants input on 2023 budget

Submit your thoughts online or at the Jan. 31 town hall

Lake Country council begins budget deliberations on its 2023-2027 financial plan Jan. 26. (Photo/District of Lake Country)

The District of Lake Country is looking for input on the 2023 budget.

Council reviewed the five-year financial plan that includes the draft 2023 budget on Jan. 26.

First reading of the budget plan was delayed to allow staff more time to propose options to council on how to use the remainder of the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant.

There are two proposed costs the district is seeking input on; RCMP funding and the Pelmewash Slope Stability Mitigation Plan.

Comments can be made on Let’s Talk – Lake Country or by attending the Jan. 31 town hall.

