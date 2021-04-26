Dan and Felena Sigal clean up near the Oyama Boat Launch over the weekend as part of a Rotary project. (Contributed)

Dan and Felena Sigal clean up near the Oyama Boat Launch over the weekend as part of a Rotary project. (Contributed)

Lake Country service club cleans up

Eight-plus bags of trash picked up along shoreline of Wood Lake

Special to the Lake Country Calendar

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Lake Country cleaned up eight bags of garbage along Wood Lake last weekend.

Saturday morning, nine Rotary members split up into working parties to cover the length of Pelmewash Parkway and the Oyama Isthmus.

The eight bags included – as might be expected – lots of disposable coffee cups from Tim Hortons and Starbucks. Hundreds of cigarette butts. Almost as many used nose tissues. Beer and pop cans galore. And several dozen dog poops, handled with care.

Less expected, perhaps, were a pair of men’s Fruit of the Loom underpants, in the middle of the paved pathway. A large square of household carpeting. And some rusted fence posts with the barbed wire still attached.

Over and above what went into garbage bags for disposal were a beat-up flotation ring, a car wheel with tire and half a kayak paddle.

Ken and Judy Guido, working along the Oyama Isthmus, claimed they also “bagged Oyama Coun. Todd McKenzie,” who goes out picking up trash every couple of days.

Other Rotarians participating in the cleanup were president Sandy Wightman, Jack and Maria Hudolin, Dan and Felena Sigal, Rich Gibbons, and Jim Taylor.

The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.” Several members also serve individually to clean up Bottom Wood Lake Road and the Okanagan Centre waterfront.

The Rotary Club of Lake Country meets Thursday mornings at 7:30, via Zoom: lakecountryrotary.ca

This year, Rotary expects to support some or all of the following community projects, depending on funding available:

• The Lake Country Food Bank

• Cameras and monitors for the Curling Club

• Trail improvements for WALC

• Fencing and signage Oyama Community Hall

• Support for GESS Dry Grad celebration, bursaries for students

• Support for Lake Country Arts Council and the Art Gallery

• OK College Foundations

READ MORE: Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

Just Posted

Mount Boucherie Secondary School. (File photo)
Another COVID-19 exposure noted at a Central Okanagan school

Interior Health confirms exposure at West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Judy Guido dumps waterfront garbage into Sandy Wightman’s bag. (Jim Taylor - Contributed)
Lake Country service club cleans up

Eight-plus bags of trash picked up along shoreline of Wood Lake

A joyful end to one of the Alternate Community’s evening healing circles, circa 1977, with Richard Vignola, Dianne Wells and Sue Vignola in the centre. (Dianne Wells photo)
Column: Flashback to communes in Enderby, Lumby in the ’70s

Columnist Jim Cooperman says living off the land has come around full circle, almost

Indigenous education programs have become an important aspect of the education curriculum offered in the Central Okanagan School District. (File photo)
Central Okanagan School District registers surplus for Indigenous student spending

COVID-19 event/activity cancellations creates $500,000 carryover for Indigenous education budget

Water levels climbed on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Vernon last spring, causing substantial flooding. (Barbara Frame photos)
Flood preparedness urged in Vernon

‘We never know when an emergency may take place, so now is the time to prepare ourselves to face the unknown,’ mayor

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Megan Osland. (Contributed)
Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida tournament

Megan Osland earned her third professional win at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando last week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

The Kettle Valley Steam Railway Society needs help and support to pay for upkeep of operations of Okanagan’s only operating steam train in Summerland. (Summerland Review file photo)
Okanagan’s only operating heritage steam train needs our help

Closed for most of 2020, the Summerland train has maintenance costs to pay for

Most Read