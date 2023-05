The mural will be on the south facing wall of Winfield Memorial Hall

Calling all artists, the District of Lake Country is looking to liven up Winfield Memorial Hall with a new mural.

The district is asking artists to create an image for the south facing wall of the building.

The theme is ‘Gratitude for Community, Connection and the Land’.

Proposals for the mural must be submitted to the municipal hall no later than 4 p.m. on June 15.

