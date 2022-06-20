Lake Country runners Conquer the Lake in support of KidSport

Kids as young as four participated in the Conquer the Lake fun run (Brittany Webster - Black Press) Prizes were handed out to the top three runners in each category (Brittany Webster - Black Press) Conquer the Lake supporting KidSport was held at Beasley Community Park June 19, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Black Press) Kids as young as four participated in the Conquer the Lake fun run (Brittany Webster - Black Press) KidSports helps get kids off the sidelines and into the game with grants for registration fees (Brittany Webster - Black Press) Conquer the Lake saw 230 people run to support KidSport (Brittany Webster - Black Press)

Runners took their mark at Beasley Community Park Sunday morning (June 19) to race in Conquer the Lake for KidSport.

Race Director Jennifer Andrews said the goal this year was set at $5,000 due to a late announcement of the event and the last two years didn’t go.

“It was over $7,000,” Andrews said proudly. “Our goal originally was to hit $10,000, but we started it quite late at the end of April which is a really short timeline for race planning. So, we’re pretty happy with that.”

A total of 230 people registered to participate in either the kids’ run, the five-kilometre run, or the half-marathon.

All the money raised will go to KidSport Kelowna which provides grants to kids up to 18 years old to help them cover registration fees.

KidSport Kelowna says last year it helped 51 kids off the sidelines and granted $8,700.

Lake CountryLocal SportsrunningSports