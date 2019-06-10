Lake Country mother in semifinals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Jessica Jewels is currently in second place in her group for the semifinals of the contest. Photo: Facebook

A Lake Country mother is in the running to be the next Maxim Cover Girl.

Jessica Jewels is in the semifinal round of the online contest that will award one Canadian model a spread in Maxim Magazine and a $10,000 cash prize.

There are 12 groups with nine participants each in the semi-finals and currently, Jewels is sitting at second place in her group with three days remaining in the online vote.

Only the first place finisher moves on to the final group of 12 women, with a shot to take the prize.

Jewels, a three-time national bodybuilding competitor, said her two children are her main motivation in continually trying to better herself.

“I think the biggest thing for me in making a shift in my life was when I told my daughter to love her body but I couldn’t say the same thing to myself when I looked in the mirror.”

Since then, Jewels has made it her goal to inspire and support other women, and especially other moms.

“I know the importance of feeling good in your skin, but also wanting to be a role model for your kids,” said Jewels. “[Moms] don’t always have the opportunity to do that because we’re tired, we’re overwhelmed and we’re stressed.”

Jewels has some big plans if she wins the competition, and would like to give back to the community that has helped her get here.

“With that $10,000 I’m going to be making at least 100 meals locally. My kids and I go out to the community, at least a couple of times in the winter and we make soups and hand them out.”

Jewels also plans on making a donation to local charity Mamas for Mamas, which supports mothers in crisis, and provides ongoing support to low-income mothers and their kids.

Voting for the semifinals ends June 13 at 8 p.m.

To view the other models in the semifinal and vote for Jewels, click here.

