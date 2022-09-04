Lake Country mom on cloud nine as son wins monthly B.C. baby photo contest

Each monthly finalist is entered into a grand prize round for $1,000

Baby Neil from Lake Country won the B.C. baby photo contest for August 2022 (The Baby Contest)

Parents in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario are eagerly sending in baby photos for prizes in The Baby Contest.

B.C.’s lucky winner of the largest baby photo contest is Lake Country baby Neil and his mother could not be more proud.

Petkai (Prisha) Chavan says she is on cloud nine that her 14-month-old son won the top prize last month.

“As soon as August 1 started the campaign was on and we had to go and nominate him.”

As the August finalist, Neil wins a $100 cash prize and a framed photo by Pictorem.

Chavan said the family wasn’t looking to enter any contests, but was searching for a photographer when they came across the competition.

The submitted photo was taken by Image Studios in Vernon.

Neil is now automatically entered into the grand prize contest where the finalist from each month will go head to head for a $1,000 cash prize and an RESP.

The runner-up for August is Rey from Surrey. He won the Peek-A-Boo Co’s favourite baby of the month and will receive a $100 bundle from the company.

View images of the winners or enter the contest by visiting their website thebabycontest.ca.

