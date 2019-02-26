Lake Country men cycling in France to fundraise for veterans

The Winfield Lions Club will sponsor the event marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings

Lake Country men will be cycling in France this May to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings.

The Lake Country-Winfield Lions Club is very proud to be a participating sponsor, according to a news release.

Garry McCracken, Bob Harding, Paula Callan and Peter Cox, will be riding 600 kilometres from Dieppe to Juno Beach to raise awareness and funds for PTSD and Wounded Warriors Canada.

The ride date is scheduled from May 30 to June 6 to honour and support Canada’s ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families, the release said.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.