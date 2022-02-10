Lake Country man scores $48K playing Lotto 6/49

A new computer is in store for Joshua Sherman, who bought the ticket at the Lake Country Husky

Joshua Sherman of Lake Country won close to $48,000 playing Lotto 6/49 on Nov. 27, 2021. (BCLC photo)

Joshua Sherman is looking for a new computer, and he can now afford the best the market has to offer after winning nearly $48,000 from a Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Lake Country resident had the winning numbers from the draw on Nov. 27, 2021.

Sherman purchased the ticket from the Lake Country Husky on Highway 97. He was driving home from his parent’s house when his girlfriend checked the ticket for him.

“I didn’t believe it,” he said. “A few days later it really set in once I told my parents and I got really emotional.”

On how it feels to win, Sherman says it’s “shocking.”

“Anything can happen, and anyone can win!”

