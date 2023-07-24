(Lindsey Wasson/The Associated Press)

Lake Country making it easy to be green with tree purchase program

Trees will be available for pick-up on Sept. 16

The district is hoping a little incentive will make Lake Country greener.

The Lake CounTree program returns July 25 and residents can purchase a tree for just $50.

The goal is to increase and maintain the community’s urban forest canopy.

Trees will be available until Sept. 15, or until the trees are sold out and will be available to pick up on Sept. 16 at Kel-Lake Nursery.

Learn more about the program or purchase a tree at lakecountry.bc.ca/lakecountree.

@thebrittwebster

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
garden lifeLake Country

