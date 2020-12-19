Volunteers with the Lake Country Lions Club were handing out boxes of donated Christmas gifts to families in need Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Volunteers with the Lake Country Lions Club were handing out boxes of donated Christmas gifts to families in need Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Lake Country Lions, food bank volunteers hand out Christmas toy bundles

Volunteers were busily sending out Christmas toy bundles at the Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday

Volunteers were at the Winfield Memorial Hall on Saturday handing out Christmas bundles for those in need.

There were more toy donations than could be fit into the Lake Country Food Bank this year, and with the local seniors centre closed for renovations the Lake Country Lions Club stepped in to help with the 2020 toy donation push.

“Our numbers are way up this year for the food bank, and our children’s list is up this year,” said Kim Sylvestre, Lions Club president and volunteer with the food bank.

More than 60 families signed up for assistance with children’s toys this year, and the food bank has also seen a 50 per cent increase in demand — this while the COVID-19 pandemic has made running food drives a logistical challenge.

“We haven’t been able to really do events, it’s all been kind of unofficial low-key things. You have to make sure you follow all the protocols,” said Stewart Geis, a volunteer driver with the food bank.

Two of the food bank’s biggest annual campaigns —The RCMP Cram the Cruiser and the fire department’s Fill the Boot — were cancelled or reduced this year.

“Usually I believe we get eight apple bins full of food from (the Fill the Boot campaign), and this year it didn’t happen,” Geis said.

Toys donated by the community were stored in the basement of the Memorial Hall. Clients with the food bank were able to send in a Christmas wish list to the volunteer Lions, who then combed through the items and put together boxes of gifts ready for pickup. Presents were left unwrapped, so parents could see what their kids would be getting on Christmas Day.

“It’s been a fun time,” Sylvestre said.

Donations are always appreciated, and with the snow on its way any day now, she says coats, boots and other warm items are at a premium.

READ MORE: The society is also mourning the passing of founding member, Judy Mallett

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancels Armstrong firefighter’s traditional Santa Run

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ChristmasFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: An inside look at Lumby’s newly improved Pat Duke Arena
Next story
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Just Posted

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

Stewart Geis, volunteer with the Lake Country Food Bank, was providing food at the Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country Lions, food bank volunteers hand out Christmas toy bundles

Volunteers were busily sending out Christmas toy bundles at the Winfield Memorial Hall Saturday

Kristy White is missing. (RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Vernon woman

Kristy White was last seen Dec. 18. Police are very concerned for her well-being.

The inability to recycle disposable face masks is causing an environmental waste management issue in a growing number of countries. (Contributed)
No recycling option for disposable face masks in Central Okanagan

Waste disposal of masks becoming environmental concern globally, but not yet in the Okanagan

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDITORIAL: Listen to the medical experts

Misinformation about COVID-19 could prove deadly

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

A big snowfall in Revelstoke last winter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowfall warning for Revelstoke; extreme avalanche conditions expected

Up to 20 cm expected

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
COLUMN: I will take the COVID-19 vaccine

British Columbians will get their first doses this month

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
VIDEO: An inside look at Lumby’s newly improved Pat Duke Arena

$3.5M in upgrades were completed at the arena, four years after the village was crowned Hockeyville

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read