Lake Country kids give back through school

Students and staff and École Glenrosa Middle with clothing donations to the Kelowna Gospel Mission. (Central Okanagan Public Schools photo)

Central Okanagan Public Schools families and staff were busy helping others over the holiday season.

They donated over 16,000 pounds of food, thousands of clothing items, nearly $15,000 dollars in gift cards and donations, 75 food hampers, and over 600 new toys.

In addition to the holiday donations to food banks and individual families, schools also raised significant amounts of food, clothing, and money in the fall for families in neighbouring school districts who were displaced by floods.

“We teach students to see their connection to the world around them, giving them the skills and knowledge so that they understand the power they have to change the world and thrive in it,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools and CEO. “Every year, our learners inspire hope when they embrace opportunities to give back and we are grateful for the generosity of our families.”

From the youngest to those about to graduate, public school students took opportunities over the fall and during the holidays to give back to their community. Here are just a few examples:

• Central School students planted produce at the KLO Middle modular farm, then distributed the harvest over the holiday break

• Staff and students at École Glenrosa Middle volunteered on a Saturday for the Central Okanagan Food Bank Stuff a Bus Campaign, in addition to food and clothing drives

• Canyon Falls Middle School students gathered hygiene and clothing items for a women’s shelter

• OKM Secondary families “adopted” 26 dogs through Paws It Forward donations

• Watson Road Elementary students gathered new socks in “Socktober” and winter wear in “Snovember”

• The Davidson Road Elementary community gave approximately 2,500 pounds of food (63 boxes) to the Lake Country Food Bank as a part of its successful 12 Days of Christmas campaign

• Grade 2 students at Rutland Elementary raised food, toys, and other donations to help families in their school with letters they penned to local businesses

Central Okanagan Public Schools thanks all the families and staff members who donated to help local and neighbouring communities in an especially difficult year.

