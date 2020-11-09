Lake Country grocery store raises more than $8K for BC Children’s hospital

Save-on-Foods raised the money during the Round-Up for Kids promotion

Save-on-Foods in Lake Country has long supported the BC Children’s Hospital and during its Round-Up for Kids promotion, every dollar rounded up from each customer’s grocery bill went directly to the medical facility.

This year the store raised $8,325 for BC Children’s Hospital and donated a 55 inch TV to a local family.

“We have an amazing team here in Lake Country, Natasha on our front end led the promotion and is the reason we were so successful.,” said store manager Duncan Gardiner.

Lindsay Rupp and her family were the lucky recipients of the TV which they picked up on Sunday, Nov. 8 at the Lake Country store.

