Lake Country Food Bank benefits from large donation of food, hygeine products

Four other B.C. food banks also received donations

The Lake Country Food Bank is feeding the hungry with a helping hand from Rick’s Heart Foundation.

The foundation, with support from Global Medic and Manatoulin, will donate a full trailer of pantry staple foods to five food banks in B.C.

Global Medic supports food bank systems with McAntony’s Menu, a domestic version of the food program. They donated rice, barley, lentils, and peas.

A total of 1,688 boxes of food were donated equalling a whopping 40,558 pounds of food. Hygiene items were also donated.

The other food banks that benefited from the donations are the Yarrow Food Hub, the White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank, the Whistler Food Bank, and the Capital Region Food Share Network in Victoria.

