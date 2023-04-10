Lake Country couple flying high after winning trip to Canucks’ Fan Appreciation Night

Canucks teamed up with Air Canada to make it happen

Travis and Josie Ashley enjoying the Fan Appreciation Night Vancouver Canucks game on Apr. 8 after being gifted tickets, flights, hotel, and more. (Contributed by Josie Ashley)

It was an Easter weekend to remember for one Lake Country couple.

Travis and Josie Ashley were surprised late last week with tickets to the Vancouver Canucks game and flights to get there covered by Air Canada for Fan Appreciation Night.

“We just got really lucky,” Josie said in an interview with Black Press. “We were just hanging out in the park and Myles [McCutcheon] approached us and gave us free tickets.”

Captured on video and shared to Twitter, the couple was approached while at Beasley Park.

We teamed up with @AirCanada to bring a pair of #Canucks fans from Lake Country, BC to tonight's Fan Appreciation Night game! pic.twitter.com/tNfkrnVnZH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 8, 2023

Josie says it couldn’t have been more perfect for a few reasons.

“We’ve been in Lake Country for a long time and we haven’t travelled for quite a while, like before children so probably six years since we’ve even been on an airplane anywhere. It was a blast, we just had the best time ever.”

The grandparents took the kids while the adults enjoyed a date night.

The game matchup was Canucks versus Flames, fitting as Travis hails from Vancouver and Josie used to call Calgary home. Vancouver won the game 3-2 in a shootout.

Not only was travel and the game covered, several other perks came their way.

“The hotel was covered, the beautiful Douglas Hotel. There’s a really nice restaurant in there… they gave us a lunch credit when we arrived before we checked in and we got to eat lunch there and have some drinks. We also had a breakfast credit for the next morning. They gave us a $100 gift certificate for the Rogers Arena, so we got some drinks while we were in there and some snacks. We also received a $100 pre-paid gift card as well.”

As for Easter, Josie says the kids are too young to understand the dates and they celebrated Monday, April 10 instead.

