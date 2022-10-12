Lake Country Community Fridge feeding families for a full year

A community fridge sits at the Winfield United Church with the goal of providing food security to residents 24 hours a day. (Contributed)

The Lake Country Community Fridge celebrated one full year of operation on Oct. 8.

Founder Jackie Goode says it’s crazy to think it wasn’t there to fill a gap in the community last year.

“This has been relied on so heavily by so many people, and it was never there a year ago. It’s kind of mindblowing to think how did these people get by before, or maybe it’s just due to the rising costs of groceries these days, not quite sure.”

Goode says the fridge hasn’t been without its challenges though.

She says last winter the heater was stolen twice.

“Even though we had a bit of a guard the was created, like a gate that was put up to deter that, but people found a way to get it anyway.”

Goode says there is a reserve fund for the fridge made by donations from the community to help in times like that, and she applies for grants as well, but one community member went above and beyond.

“When I make it known on social media, without even really asking, people will just come forward and people will offer up heaters that they have or offer to purchase a new one. Last year when one of them was stolen someone just went and bought one and dropped it off at the church.”

The other challenge, Goode says, is people taking more than they need, but notes that you never really know what situation someone is in.

Goode is excited to see the fridge continue and thanks everyone in the community for their support.

Learn more about the community fridge, what can and cannot be donated, and other ways to help on the Facebook page.

