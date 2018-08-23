Lake Country car show a success, despite smoke

The chamber announced another successful year of the car show, held last Sunday

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual Lake Country Customs and Classics Car Show was a big success.

The event was held Sunday, Aug. 19 in Swalwell Park. The chamber said the show was a success in its news release, despite the smoky skies.

“This year’s car show survey results have been coming in steady, and so far we’re happy to report we’re getting some excellent feedback and great reviews,” the release said.

Visit www.lakecountrycarshow.com over the next few days for more pictures of the show and information on this year’s top 10 favourites.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.