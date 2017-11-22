Eunice Mitchell from the Lake Country Seniors Bridge Club presented Kelowna’s Gospel Mission with a cheque for $458.

Lake Country bridge club supports those in need

Lake Country club challenges others to also donate money to the community

The Lake Country Seniors Bridge Club raised almost $500 from its tournament last month.

But instead of handing out the winnings to those who played in the tournament, the group decided to donate the money to an organization that could use it.

So the seniors bridge club donated the money to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to help people in need and laid out a challenge to other bridge clubs to do the same.

Pictured is Eunice Mitchell from the Lake Country Seniors Bridge Club presenting Kelowna’s Gospel Mission with a cheque for $458.

