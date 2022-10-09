Lake Country Art Gallery making adaptive art possible with help from Canada Post

The Lake Country Art Gallery is a grant recipient from the Canada Post Community Foundation.

The art house has received $1,555 from the program to support the Open heArt Adapted Art Program purchase and maintain adaptive equipment.

In an email to The Calendar, the art gallery wrote, “These classes support greater access to art and art-making experiences, giving creative opportunities to adults living with physical challenges. Many of the participants to this class are residents at CONNECT in Lake Country, where some are receiving care and treatment for acquired brain injuries and most have mobility challenges.”

Open heArt runs Wednesday afternoons with Siofra Potash for just the gallery’s annual membership fee and $2 per session.

Lake Country Art Gallery says they are working to bring an additional class for teens in the near future.

