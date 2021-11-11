Lake Country’s Kendra Blakely is part of Operation Legacy, where members and graduates of the War Amps Child Amputee Program help carry on the message of remembrance. (Contributed)

Lake Country amputee carries on War Amps legacy

Kendra Blakely paused for a moment of silence at the local cenotaph to carry on remembrance message

Just before Remembrance Day, a Lake Country woman silently helped carry on the War Amps legacy.

Kendra Blakely, 25, recently paused for a moment of silence at the Lake Country cenotaph to commemorate the veteran members of the War Amps, an association that was established more than 100 years ago by amputee veterans returning from the First World War to help one another adapt to their new reality.

Blakely is proud to be a part of Operation Legacy, which sees members and graduates of the War Amps Child Amputee Program help carry on the message of remembrance.

Today, the War Amps Association continues to assist amputees across Canada, including children and veterans.

