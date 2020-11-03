Knock and run: Children staging pranks prompts complaints to RCMP in Shuswap

Chase police do their part and track down the offending parties

Chase RCMP respond to complaint on Oct. 3, 2020 of children pranking neighbours. (File photo)

It appears no call is too small for Chase RCMP.

When a resident called on Oct. 3 to complain about neighbourhood children knocking on doors and then running away, police did their part.

“While the kids likely found the activity entertaining, residents repeatedly answering their doors were not enjoying it,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Officers then spoke with a number of local children, suggesting that they try a different and less irritating pastime than ‘Nicky Nicky Nine Doors.’

Read more: 2019 video – B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Read more: April Fools social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP