There will be sales, pop up shops prize draws and more across five stores throughout the Okanagan (Pixabay stock image)

There will be sales, pop up shops prize draws and more across five stores throughout the Okanagan (Pixabay stock image)

Knitters unite for Okanagan yarn crawl

The festival stretches from Summerland to Armstrong and will begin on August 6

When Yarn Okanagan’s fibre festival was cancelled last year, owner Cheryl Brown was devastated. However, she saw an opportunity to create a new event, one that welcomed all the new yarn enthusiasts that joined the community during the pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in new knitters and crocheters during the past year,” says Yarn Crawl organizer and Kelowna Yarn owner Cheryl Brown. “The stress-reducing effects of fibre crafts like knitting have been well-documented, and we’ve never needed those benefits more”

On Aug. 6 and 7, a group of yarn stores stretching from Summerland to Armstrong will be hosting the first Okanagan Yarn Crawl. The free event invites yarn enthusiasts to five yarn different stores to connect with other knitters across the region. Each store has its own unique entertainment planned which will include sales, pop-up shops, prize draws, social events and even a mini-fibre market at Kelowna Yarn & Needlecrafts.

Yarn Crawl passports are available at Summerland’s The Bee’s Knees, Kelowna’s Art of Yarn and Kelowna Yarn & Needlecrafts, Vernon’s A Twist of Yarn, or The Twisted Purl in Armstrong for $5. Bearers can get their passport stamped at each store they visit., earning discounts and entry into prize draws.

READ MORE: Okanagan non-profit that cleans up illegal dump sites rewarded with $10k donation

READ MORE: Random acts of kindness movement lands in Kelowna

@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CommunityKelowna

Previous story
Behind the Mask: Not following COVID-19 protocol causes more work for Interior Health, staff says

Just Posted

Two Interior Health staff talk about the ramifications caused by those who choose to refuse COVID-19 protocols. (Rahmat Gul - AP file photo)
Behind the Mask: Not following COVID-19 protocol causes more work for Interior Health, staff says

There will be sales, pop up shops prize draws and more across five stores throughout the Okanagan (Pixabay stock image)
Knitters unite for Okanagan yarn crawl

A new fire has been reported between Sicamous and Malakwa July 28. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
New wildfire sparked in Shuswap

A boil water notice has been lifted in Lake Country for Oyama Lake customers. (File photo)
Boil water notice lifted for Oyama Lake source users in Lake Country