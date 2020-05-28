Kids raise $10,000 to feed Kamloops wildlife

Bottle drive initially set out to raise $2,000 to feed the animals at the wildlife park

BC Wildlife Park staff are joined by Gabrielle and Dimitri Armstrong, after the youth raised more than $10,000 to help keep the Kamloops park open. (Wildlife Park photo)

Initially, Gabrielle and Dimitri Armstrong set out to raise $2,000 to help feed the animals at the Kamloops Wildlife Park. But with a little more on their hands, being off school due to COVID-19, the siblings quickly reached their goal and set a new one of $10,000.

The kids collected so many bottles and cans that they actually ended up raising more than $10,200.

“Because of your hard work, effort, and dedication, you’ve fed the animals in our care for an entire month,” said the Wildlife Park. “To everyone who donated their bottles and cans to this incredible initiative, thank you.”

As a thanks, staff at the park gave the Armstrong family a private tour Wednesday, May 27 ahead of the June 1 anticipated re-opening.

“Even though our faces were covered with masks – their passion for animals was so evident and shone through! Watching first hand the connections that are made with wildlife made us even more excited to welcome everyone back. Our motto has always been ‘Conservation through Education’, and we believe that the emotional connections that are made through seeing animals, strengthens the desire to learn and encourages us all to become better advocates for wildlife and wild spaces,” the parks said.

“To watch the Kamloops community bind together to make such a difference has been so inspiring, and we are grateful to be a part of this amazing community!”

Coronavirus

